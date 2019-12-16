Sharing a family meal can help those with dementia connect

Making and sharing familiar meals with relatives who have dementia can be a great way to connect and boost their spirits.
Experts say favorite dishes and family-dinner traditions can be bridges to those with memory problems.
The menu is less important than the time together and the feel of belonging.
Ruth Drew is director of information and support services at the Alzheimer’s Association. She encourages families over the holiday season to embrace the sometimes challenging experience of sharing meals with relatives who are dealing with dementia.
Experts recommend including them in even the smallest ways in meal prep and table setting.