ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Samra Brouk hosted a community baby shower Sunday to celebrate and support new parents in Rochester in an effort to combat the region’s infant mortality rate.

Officials said the event included a resource fair with local organizations to serve new parents, a supply drive to collect and donate items, and activities for families.

Officials said that black mothers are roughly three times more likely to die from complications related to pregnancy. In Monroe County, the rate is 46% higher than the national average.

Officials added that Senator Brouk knows local mothers need additional support and has sponsored legislation to combat maternal mental health, difficult access to doula care, the increase of dangerous cesarean sections and more.