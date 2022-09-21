ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester-based program “Stand with Young People,” has been awarded $30,000 by New York State. The program aims to provide local youth with mental health services and support.

The program — created by local organization Hub585 — aims to provide mental health first aid, short-term behavioral therapy, and clinically-validated instruments to give short-term, immediate care to local youth, according to Hub585’s website.

They also provide referrals to long-term care for those who need it, and say they have provided support for over 1,000 children in Monroe County.

According to the CDC, over one-third of high school students report poor mental health during the pandemic, while 44% say they felt persistently sad or hopeless. Dr. Ashley Cross, the executive director of the program, said that the funding announced by Senator Samra Brouk Wednesday — who is the Chair of the Mental Health Committee in the State Legislature — would help strengthen the community.

“Our mission is very simple,” said Dr. Cross. “It is to see our city restored and that can only happen when we strengthen families and when we protect our children.”