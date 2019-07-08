Schumer warns about bladder cancer drug shortage locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Rochester Monday to talk about the dramatic shortage of a major bladder cancer drug call Tice BCG.

Schumer says the shortage is hitting the Rochester-Finger Lakes region particularly hard, and is calling on the federal government to take action.

Schumer says as demand is skyrocketing, drug companies are struggling to keep up.

Kathy Rideout, a nurse practitioner and bladder cancer survivor, says the medication is the difference between life and death for her and others like her.

“For me it is personal. You know, I don’t want to have bladder cancer, I don’t want it to reoccur, I want to be able to be a nurse practitioner and to lead the school of nursing and to not have any other health issues,” Rideout said

In 2019, the American Cancer Society expects more than 80,000 new cases of bladder cancer.