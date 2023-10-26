ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual window for Medicare’s open enrollment period has opened.

Medicare is federal coverage for people 65 years or older and some people with disabilities who are younger.

You can choose between traditional Medicare and privately-run Medicare Advantage plans in your area, as well as prescription drug plans. However, according to research, most people don’t bother looking around.

Roman Crespo, a licensed sales agent with AAA, was a guest on News 8 Sunrise. He explains that it’s very important to shop around and it can save you money.

“It’s so important to know what your coverage is going to look like for the next year, because networks change, providers change, what you’re paying for your prescriptions — you may be in a comfy zero dollar copayment for 2023 that could turn into a $60 copayment that’s quite shocking for the next year,” said Crespo.

The window closes on December 7. For more help with Medicare enrollment, you can visit AAA’s website by clicking here.