ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — April is Parkinson’s Awareness month to show support, a therapy and massage group in Webster is offering a free Parkinson’s Disease Fitness Expo.

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and progressive movement disorder that affects the motor and nonmotor movements in the body typically accompanied by pain and can involve depression, anxiety, challenges to mental processing and fatigue, and sleep problems.

Wellness 360 which has an evidence-based physical therapy and fitness class curriculum will host a no-fee Parkinson’s Disease fitness expo. This event is specialized for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers in support of April’s Parkinson’s awareness month. The event will offer boxing, yoga, dance, and communication through art.

David Jones who was diagnosed last august began taking boxing classes in October says since joining he has noticed improvement in both his mobility and strength.

“It’s easier for me to get dressed, I could balance way better than I could before, I’m stronger. Parkinson’s takes away my right side and this has really made it stronger. It’s not equal as my left but it’s very close,” says Jones.

This event is will also provide something for Caregivers as well, like chair massages along with a support group meet and greet.

Wellness 360 Co-Owner Beth Parry says it’s really important for us as a community to not only support those with Parkinson’s diagnoses but to recognize the struggles that come with being a caregiver especially if it’s your first time.

“We wanted to make sure if we can support the caregivers make sure they are not alone, let them know they are supported by our community then they can sit and discuss and support each other and then all in all they are better spouses to their loved ones, their loved ones are getting better treatment and everyone is happier as a couple both physiologically and physically,” Parry explains.

Joyce Venniro who is a caretaker for her husband agrees that the group has provided support. She shares that the transition to becoming a caretaker is just an extension of her love.

“It wasn’t that difficult it’s just part of my life. It’s a new part of my life. We’ve been married for 65 years and it’s part of our marriage. I don’t look at it as a burden. I’m there to help him and trying to stay healthy so that I can help him,” says Venniro.

The event takes place this Wednesday at the Webster Rec Center from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. No signup or admission is necessary.