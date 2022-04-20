ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local salon is finding a unique way to help survivors of domestic violence.

Rochester’s Metro Salon is teaming up with the Willow Domestic Violence Center to uplift and empower women through various services.

The salon will be offering goodwill services to clients of the Willow Center, while the staff at the center will be educating salon workers about recognizing signs of domestic violence.

The goal of the partnership is to be an additional resource for women in need of support and to help women feel good about themselves.

“Perhaps they are going on to interviews, or starting new jobs, or just coming out into the world and wanting their hair to look good, their minds to feel good, overall well-being for themselves and we are going to be able to offer them services and help them with that,” said Stefania Buonomo, the Owner of Metro Salon.

Buonomo and her team will be offering skin and hair products to women. She says when one looks good, they feel good. She adds that self-care can be empowering.

“I want to help empower women. I want to help these women feel empowered so they can then turn around and be good to their children and feel empowered to help their children rise up,” Buonomo said.

Metro Salon is located at 1255 University Avenue. You can contact them by calling (585) 232-3910.