ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Rochester Regional Health announced on Friday that they are implementing new visitation policies beginning on June 27.

Officials said visitors will no longer be screened as they enter Rochester Regional Health facilities and that patients may now have multiple visitors at a time — but no more than two by their bedside.

Officials add there are no restrictions for end-of-life visits, but families are asked to maintain social distance. Pediatric emergency room patients may also have up to two visitors, depending on age.

Visitors and support persons are still required to wear medical masks and visitors experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.

You can view the full outline of Rochester Regional Health’s updated visitation policies here:

Visitation Hours for RRH Hospitals and St. Lawrence Health

Rochester General Hospital: 9 am – 1 pm, 4 pm – 8 pm

9 am – 1 pm, 4 pm – 8 pm Unity Hospital: 9 am – 1 pm, 4 pm – 8 pm

9 am – 1 pm, 4 pm – 8 pm Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic: 12 pm – 8 pm

12 pm – 8 pm Newark-Wayne Community Hospital: 8 am – 8 pm

8 am – 8 pm United Memorial Medical Center: 9 am – 1 pm, 3 pm – 7 pm

9 am – 1 pm, 3 pm – 7 pm Canton-Potsdam Hospital: 9 am – 1pm, 4 pm – 8 pm

9 am – 1pm, 4 pm – 8 pm Gouverneur Hospital: 9 am – 1pm, 4 pm – 8 pm

9 am – 1pm, 4 pm – 8 pm Massena Hospital: 9 am – 1pm, 4 pm – 8 pm

Emergency Department Visitation:

Rochester General Hospital: No visitors

No visitors Rochester General Hospital Pediatric ED: Two visitors 18y and under, one visitor 19y – 23y

Two visitors 18y and under, one visitor 19y – 23y Unity Hospital: No visitors

No visitors Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic: One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours

One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours Newark-Wayne Community Hospital: One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours

One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours United Memorial Medical Center: One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours

One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours Canton-Potsdam Hospital: One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours

One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours Gouverneur Hospital: One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours

One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours Massena Hospital: One visitor per patient, no restriction on hours

Visitor Screening & Check-in Process:

Temperature checks will be discontinued.

Entrances to buildings will continue to be controlled for security purposes. All visitors to RRH facilities must check in at the information desk for further direction.



Number of visitors at bedside:

Patient can have multiple visitors but no more than two at the bedside at a time.

End-of-Life visits in the hospital are not restricted.

Same-day/ambulatory procedures or surgeries: One companion is permitted for pre-procedure (surgery) and post-procedure (surgery). Pediatric patients may have up to two support persons at a time.

Home Care and Hildebrandt Hospice Care: For patients at end of life, as determined by a provider, two visitors are permitted at any time. Visitors planning to spend the night to hold vigil are asked to arrive prior to 8 pm for a health screening. For patients who are not at end of life, including Respite and Resident patients, two visitors are permitted at a time. Please note: Visitation will be limited for COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 positive patients to two visitors who must wear appropriate PPE as instructed by staff. Visitors of COVID-19 positive or COVID-19 pending must stay in the patient suite for the duration of their visit.



Support persons: