ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Rochester Regional Health is reminding the public about the importance of genetic cancer screenings.

Experts said that these screenings were proven to be a critical step in the health journey of many people. Some screenings, they said, lead to early detection. For others, it helps doctors pinpoint more aggressive cancer treatments.

“This is where I think genetic testing is most exciting and I think that it’s really going to be one of the most revolutionized areas of genetic testing the last few years, we’ve actually moved genetic testing up in the algorithm of medical care where we’re using it to define treatment paths for patients,” said Nurse Practitioner Kim Provenzano of the Breast Cancer Team at Rochester Regional Health. “So we look at their underlying DNA, and we can calculate what types of treatment might be more beneficial to patients and might help them to tolerate their treatments with fewer toxicities.”

Provenzano also encourages people to understand their family history and know the risk. Rochester Regional Health officials have resources available on their website for those interested in learning more.