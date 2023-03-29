ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has made the list of the worst cities for allergies.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Rochester is ranked as the eighth worst city for spring tree pollen and the 20th worst city overall for allergies.

It was a very long winter but now that it’s almost April, those who deal with seasonal allergies may be dreading the inevitable spring season that follows. According to Dr. Emily Weis, those who suffer from allergies will be experiencing those triggers in the upcoming days.

Dr. Weis says there are a few things you can do to try to avoid those symptoms as much as possible.

“One thing we know is that most things pollinate in the morning so you can track online when the pollen counts may be high. So maybe if you have an environmental allergy, if you’re outside during that time you might feel it more so you may choose to do certain activities around certain times,” says Dr. Weiss.

She adds that luckily for Rochester residents, the city has a large allergy community of providers full of board-certified allergists to have your allergies evaluated to better help treat your specific needs.