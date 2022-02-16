ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A sign of the highly transmissible omicron variant is causing new symptoms in children.

Pediatricians across the country and locally, are seeing more kids with Croup after testing positive for COVID-19.

What exactly is Croup? Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatrician for Golisano Children’s Hospital, says it is a common childhood illness that can be caused by a variety of respiratory viruses.

“It’s the cough and the cold where the child kind of sounds like a barking seal and it’s a really, really distinct cough,” Murray explained. “It is really notorious for causing worse symptoms at night or in the middle of the night, so it definitely can be really scary for parents because all of a sudden your child will wake up, they have this really harsh, barking cough, and sometimes they do have trouble breathing.”

Dr. Steven Schulz, a pediatrician with Rochester Regional Health, say the viral infection can last for a few days and mostly impacts young children.

“It’s more significant in younger kids and the reason why is because it causes inflammation of the upper airways,” Schulz said. “Younger kids have smaller upper airways to start and so just a little bit inflammation can close in those openings, even more so compared to an older kid that has a larger opening to start with.”

While Croup has been around for a long time, doctors have recently seen more kids testing positive for the disease after contracting COVID. Dr. Schulz said this could be because of the omicron variant.

“Omicron tends to affect the upper airways more than the lower areas airways like Delta did before us,” Schulz said. “What we tend to see is whatever is circulating in the community, that’s often where Croup cases come from. So now we’re seeing omicron cause more cases of Croup, just because omicron is obviously the most common illness that we’ve been seeing in the community over the past month to two.”

According to a recent study out of Seattle, during the Delta surge, 2.8% of COVID cases also tested positive for croup. While 48.2% of patients tested positive for croup during the latest surge with omicron. However, just because your child gets Croup, doesn’t mean they have COVID.

“There’s other viruses that could cause it too,” Schulz said. “A good idea is to get checked out and make sure that’s the case. There’s no way to tell which virus it is without doing the testing.”

The good news? Pediatricians say most cases of Croup are mild and can be treated at home.

“The first thing you’re going to want to do is actually bring your child into the cold air if you can. Cold air is very, very soothing and it helps settle the cough,” Murray said. “Wrap up in winter coats and blankets, and sit outside for a few minutes if you can.”

Kids may also have a sore throat or a little fever, so using ibuprofen or acetaminophen (if appropriate) could help.

Schulz also recommends things like a cool mist humidifiers, nasal salines if your child is congested, and making sure you keep them calm and hydrated.

“Most cases of croup are managed at home with supportive measures,” Schulz said. “There are a few cases where it gets more severe and that’s when you get kind of that whistling sound when breathing in, increased work of breathing, like your neck and stomach muscles being used to help kids breathe or they’re kind of sniffing the air to try to get breath in.”

Because Croup is most common in young children who can’t be vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, experts say following COVID protocols, like masking or getting vaccinated, can also help prevent against getting the disease.

“Masking in schools has not only helped to reduce the spread of COVID, we’ve seen our flu numbers again this year go way down with the increased use of mask wearing with the omicron variant coming back,” Murray said. “So all the regular things we recommend: good hand washing, keeping kids home when they’re sick, all the usual stuff will help here.”

If you would like to learn more about Croup, you can visit healthychildren.org.