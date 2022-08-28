ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mental health and child advocacy groups, along with parents and youth, held a speak-out rally on Sunday at Mustard Street, as part of a statewide rally for New York leaders to address mental health issues in children.

Advocates said that, since the pandemic started, mental health screenings and access to services declined as rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts in youth have risen.

Speakers at these rallies aimed to raise awareness of mental health issues in children and to share stories and experiences regarding mental health.

“We all struggle with mental health, even if it’s just a small sadness or we grieve when we lose a loved one,” said parent Faith Beaty. “That’s all part of mental health, and if you don’t grieve properly, then it can set you up for other things. So with mental health, I think it’s all about advocacy and it’s all about bringing people together.”

Gail Berkes, the senior coordinator of the BIPOC PEEEEEEK program — a movement that aims to eliminate inequity in the emotional and mental health of children of color — reflected on what she has heard from her group.

“We heard a lot from the youth, we heard a lot from the parents. They’re saying the things that they need, the barriers they have,” Berkes said. “We just want to speak out. The parent experience is so important because that’s the perspective — you be with your children all the time so you know what’s best for them.”

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry declared a national emergency in youth mental health last Fall.