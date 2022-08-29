PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Each year thousands of children enter New York’s foster care system. While everyone’s journey is different, a local organization is making sure each child knows just how much they matter.

Worth More Nation was founded five years ago. The organization empowers girls and women who have experienced trauma, loss, or have been in foster care.

“Our initiatives are through pageantry, fashion and giving,” said Founding Director Sandy Arena. “Something special happens when you see a girl who might have had trauma or is living in obstacles, put on a dress and just feel beautiful.”

Every year, Worth More Nation hosts a pageant to give girls a chance to feel like a queen for the day while teaching them valuable life skills.

“What we do is we take positive aspects of pageantry and we harness it into a day for the girls that we serve and the girls come in and they receive a gown and a cocktail dress, and a crown and a banner and a t-shirt from Worth More Nation, and they are also taught most importantly, skills that we say are skills to last a lifetime.”

Those skills include poise and presentation, how to walk across the stage, and having confidence in speaking in front of others. Girls also connect and build relationships with women who have won national titles while competing.

“Not only are we giving girls a queen experience for the day, but also something they can take away and take home with them, and that no matter where they are in life, they can know that they have a voice and they can be change-makers and they can have the confidence to do that,” Arena said.





























Photo credit: Worth More Nation

Arena started Worth More Nation after becoming a pageant mom to her youngest daughter. Arena said she saw the benefits of competing and how helps people build and develop confidence.

“It was through my experiences in pageantry that I saw how transforming it is and thought that would be a perfect way to help build worth and for girls to understand their value,” she said.

“You just grow up thinking that all the good stuff isn’t for you, it’s for other people, and that’s so not true,” Arena said. “So if we can help girls have the good stuff, that’s what we want to do.”

Arena and her family have also fostered children for 13 years and she says she’s passionate about helping girls and young women who have experienced trauma in their childhood.

“I am a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and while I was never in foster care, I did grow up with a lot of instability and insecurities, and when you’re in that place, it has a way of whispering lies to you that you don’t matter and that your value is based upon what has happened to you no fault of your own,” Arena said.

Over the past five years, Arena has had nationwide support for Worth More Nation. She says dresses are donated by people all over the country, some even driving from states away to drop off items.

The generosity is one reason Arena ended up opening Fancy Frock Closet in Pittsford, a store filled with donated dresses and shoes for the females they serve.

“We have gowns, we have cocktail dresses, it’s filled with sparkles and beautiful garments and it started as a companion to the Worth More Nation Pageant,” Arena said. “I wanted girls who came through our program to have full access to the full pageant experience, which includes a beautiful gown and a cocktail dress.”

Worth More Nation is always looking for donations and volunteers. You can learn more about the organization by clicking here.