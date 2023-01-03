ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Entering the new year, everyone wants to look their best. Most of us want to find the quickest and easiest way to get our ideal body.

It’s just another one of those big goals we all want to achieve in the new year. As we leave the past behind, we want to leave behind old habits, but we should be mindful of the new ones we try to adapt.

Whether you’ve seen it on social media or heard it from a friend, most of us have become aware of the shortcut ways to achieve our weight goals. Like cutting out all carbs from your diet, only drinking detox teas, or sticking to diet pills. Summer Williams, a certified nutrition coach and personal trainer in the Rochester area, says when it comes to losing weight and keeping it off there are no shortcuts.

“You have to change your habits; you have to change your eating habits. You have to work on that. Work on that as a person in order to ultimately get to where you want to be and stay there because that’s the key, staying. People lose weight and gain it right back because they are doing these quick fads and taking these pills and wondering why it’s not working. You have to adopt healthy habits. I can’t push that enough,” says Williams.

She says the true way to lose weight and keep it off is to be in a caloric deficit, which is burning more calories than you are consuming. One final tip she suggests for getting started is to have a plan, make a goal for yourself, and most importantly be patient.

If you want to learn more tips or have questions about your weight loss journey you can find Williams on Instagram @Summertime_bnb or connect with her on her website www.summertimebnb.net to join in on her 21-day challenge.