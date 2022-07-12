ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two years out from the pandemic, many industries are struggling to meet the rising demands for their services. For Rochester residents seeking mental health and other wellness resources, this scarcity has been especially difficult.

To help combat that, the City of Rochester has launched a Total Health and Wellness Initiative.

The program aims to bring health resources — things such as family support, mental health services, and routine screenings — directly to those in need.

To assist in this goal, there will be two Total Health and Wellness fairs offering healthy snacks and almost 40 service providers. The fair is meant to connect residents in need with services assisting in food security, clothing, family, mental health, addiction, employment, childcare, and more.

Saturday, July 23 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lightfoot Square, 649 Jefferson Avenue

Saturday, Aug. 20 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the International Plaza, 828 North Clinton Avenue

City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined co-founders and City Councilmembers Patricia Williams-McGahee and Willie Lightfoot in the announcement Tuesday morning.

“The teams at City Hall and in City Council are committed to working together with our partners at Monroe County to identify, fund, and connect key services to city residents,” Evans said.

The initiative will include a comprehensive wellness survey available online and designed for all residents. Those whose needs are not being met are especially encouraged to participate.

“We can’t bridge the gaps if we don’t understand what Rochester residents are looking for,” Councilmember Lightfoot said. “We are already planning to bring services into our neighborhood R-Centers, and to two Health and Wellness Fairs this year. We look forward to expanding our efforts to connect residents to resources as we continue to get a good picture of neighborhood needs.”

For more information about the initiative, visit www.CityOfRochester.gov/HealthAndWellness