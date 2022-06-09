ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers from the Rochester Heart Walk & Run held their annual event at the Genesee Valley Park on Thursday to support physical and mental health.

Organizers of the event said the event drew a crowd of around 1,000 walkers and runners and, for the first time, participants of the event could start their walk any time throughout the evening.

Officials said the event is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program that is meant to help companies positively impact employee health, inspire engagement, reconnect with colleagues, participate in physical activity, and support a cause.

Officials add that the funds raised from the event go towards research, advocacy, and promotion of better health in support of the American Heart Association’s Health Equity Impact Goal to reduce barriers to health care access and quality.

Organizers also said those who participated helped raise over $350,000 at the event. They add participants can still donate until June 30.

The Rochester Heart Walk and Run is sponsored by UR Medicine and Unum, Paychex, Consiliarium, and CooperVision.