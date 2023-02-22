ROCHESTER N.Y.(WROC) — There has been a surge in heart attacks in young adults between the ages of 25 and 44 across the U.S. since the pandemic began, according to a study conducted by a Los Angeles hospital.

Dr. Chris Cove with UR Medicine Cardiac Care in Rochester says heart attacks in young adults is an alarming thing to witness. and we are seeing an increase because of COVID-19.

“The pandemic has created long-lasting effects related to less access to healthcare, job loss, food insecurity, and additional stress,” said Dr. Cove.

Dr. Cove said these effects seemed to have hit younger adults harder and what was once a rare occurrence is now far less than rare. He breaks down how COVID comes into play to cause a heart attack.

“Increases overall inflammation, which stimulates growth of atherosclerosis in the blood vessels and increases risks of heart attacks,” Dr. Cove said. “So when someone is acutely sick with covid it clearly increases the risk of blood clots. So that’s one aspect of it. Chronically, COVID probably increases the inflammation response. We know that patients with chronic inflammation have higher incidents of heart attacks.”

Dr. Cove says that the vaccine has nothing to do with the increase in heart attacks and encourages everyone to continue to get vaccinated.

He also taking action to reduce cardiovascular, such as exercising and maintaining a healthy diet.