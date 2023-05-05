ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced today a portion of a billion dollars in funding could be heading to Upstate New York hospitals. It’s Senator Schumer’s all out push for a proposal that would give hospitals more money to combat staffing shortages.

The Rochester-Finger Lakes region could receive more than $240 million each year to fund local hospitals. The money would be added to the overall hospital budget in hopes of hiring more staff.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (or CMS) has proposed a rules change to the Medicare Wage Index Rate, which determines how much money the U.S. government pays for labor costs to treat Medicare patients. Senator Chuck Schumer says it’s necessary for Upstate New York hospitals.

“It’s miraculous. This is just what the doctor ordered to improve our healthcare in Upstate New York. And make it more accessible, more reliable, less costly, and overall, the top-notch quality it can be,” he says.

If finalized, Strong Memorial Hospital would receive more than $82 million in their total hospital budget. Strong Memorial Hospital CFO Adam Anolik says this money is crucial given the significant increase in wages over the last three years.

“If you look at our cost of labor at Strong, they’re actually up $36M a month just from three years ago, almost 40% so this will definitely be something that’s helpful to partially offset some of our increased labor costs.”

It would also help relieve staffing shortage issues for years to come. Anolik says the pandemic provided hospitals immediate temporary relief but having a permanent annual income would address issues long term. The proposal is expected to be finalized by August.