ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third case of HIV has been cured, according to scientists.

The news is bringing more awareness to the disease, as many wonder what it means for the medical community and beyond.

Dr. Anja Buttler, Chief of Infectious Disease at Unity Hospital says all three cases were cured using variations of the same method — stem cell transplants.

The latest case, using a combination of blood from a baby’s umbilical chord, and blood from a relative.

The donors for all three cases were carrying one rare mutation, that essentially blocks the HIV virus from entering cells.

“A couple years into that treatment, they stopped HIV medications and these three patients then had no further detectable HIV virus in their blood,” Dr. Buttler said.

It’s exciting news worldwide, but Dr. Buttler says it’s not the whole picture.

This treatment is only for those with severe cancer, and it can be life-threatening.

“It’s not going to be available for everybody because these patients trade their HIV medications for arguably much more toxic chemotherapy medication,” Dr. Buttler said.

While it’s not the cure, Dr. Buttler says there’s still an incredible amount of progress in treating HIV.

“Life expectancy is almost close to normal, the treatment has made such great progress,” she said.

If anything, she’s hoping this news brings awareness to prevention, in a time where many are focused on COVID.

“It’s a great story of collaboration between oncologists and disease physicians,” she said. “We have talked the last two years exclusively about COVID, and we have to remember there are other infectious diseases out there.”

About 50% of known HIV cases are women, but only 11% partake in clinical trials for a cure. Dr. Buttler says the medical community is working on diversifying the pool of participants.