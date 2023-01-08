ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest seems to be inspiring many people in the Rochester area to get CPR certified.

News 8 spoke with Domenic Danesi, president of Ready to Respond training services, who offers in-home CPR training courses.

Danesi said he’s seeing more and more people having an interest in learning CPR after the incident.

“We’ve gotten several phone calls out of the blue. In fact, we did an in-home class just yesterday and I had asked if the Damar Hamlin incident contributed to that and they said yes,” Danesi said. “We’re doing another group coming up Friday a home-school community group, which the numbers keep increasing for that. So, it’s created a lot of great awareness for CPR training.”

Students as young as 10 years old can learn CPR, he said, encouraging anyone and everyone to get certified.

To sign up for classes, visit ReadyToRespond.net