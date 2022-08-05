ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community is teaming up to make neighborhoods safer and more accessible for children to play.

The 5th annual PlayROCs Your Neighborhood Event is taking place across the city on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grassroots community coalition, Healthi Kids, is teaming up with 50 neighborhood partners to repurpose, reclaim and restore play to public spaces in the city.

“PlayROCS Your Neighborhood really started as a grassroots effort by residents and neighbors across the City of Rochester, who wanted to create equitable play spaces for kids in the city,” explained Beatriz LeBron, the Project Coordinator of the event.

“Years ago, there was geo-mapping done of safe areas for kids to play, and we found that there were lots of inequities, especially compared to suburbs, where kids don’t always have access to parks or a safe place, if you will, to go outside their home and play. And so a group of residents and neighbors got together they established the PlayROCS Your Neighborhood Advocacy Committee, and from there, PlayROCs Your Neighborhood was born.”

This Saturday, there are roughly 30 different sites hosting the event. One is the Greater Harvest Church on Driving Park Avenue in Rochester.

“At our location, we’re going to have a basketball hoop for the kids, we’re going to do hula hoop, sidewalk chalk, we even have a Twister board with for the kids to play, and we’re going to have a lady come out and do face paint,” said Tamikyo Taylor, the Health Ministry Coordinator with the church.

Other locations will have activities like kickball, jump ropes, water balloons, chalk, and bubbles. LeBron said given the recent violence in the community, it’s important children have a space where they can feel safe and cared for.

“We still want kids to be kids and have the ability to see their neighborhood in the most positive way, and creating these opportunities for them is a part of that,” LeBron said. “We know that kids are resilient, we know that kids also learn from play and that research actually shows that play is another form of social, emotional growth and learning opportunities for kids.”







LeBron said event organizers are intentional with their efforts and each play site has different activities for children to partake in, including international play.

“Kids come out, they’ll meet neighbors and kids that they may live right next door to and never get an opportunity to play with,” LeBron said. “I do think it builds a sense of community as well for kids, and it does it in a way that kids learn best, which is actually play.”

To build a community vision for playful learning in Rochester, Healthi Kids and the PlayROCs Advocacy Committee reached out to multiple local organizations to create reports that outline visions that support children’s learning and play. In response, people urged leaders to provide more opportunities for kids to spend time outside of the classroom, embed playful learning into curriculum, and focus on the mental health of children.

All children and families in Rochester are encouraged to take part in the PlayROCs Your Neighborhood Event. Each event site hosts about 50 children and depending on the location, the events run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For a full list of PlayROCs Your Neighbor locations, click here.