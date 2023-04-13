ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — New York State has agreed to a $462 million dollar settlement with Juul, accused of marketing e-cigarettes to children. This settlement resolves thousands of lawsuits seeking billions in payouts.

No doubt, a number of you out there transitioned away from smoking traditional cigarettes and are now using e-liquids and e-cigarettes. But are they any better, and what dangers could lurk in your lungs? News 8 sat with researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology Thursday to find out more.

The base e-liquid according to Dr. Risa Robinson is not that safe. Anything you inhale into your lungs besides air cannot be guaranteed. Robinson called this e-liquid stuff a “sticky, gooey aerosol” you’re putting into your body.

The bottom line is, there are a whole host of chemicals in e-cigarettes and the effect on the human lungs is not yet clear.

“If I think about it, they probably are safer, but the evidence right now shows that they are safer but 20 years from now, we might find they are just as dangerous because someone’s been using them for 20 years and there are things we just don’t know about,” said Robinson.

She has been on this research for ten years now and calls the study on e-cigarettes ‘new’. But she said what they have learned is with the nicotine factor, people get hooked and then sometimes inhale more e-liquids than recommended at lower doses.

She expanded on her thoughts on e-liquids and the impact on the human lungs:

“E-liquids are made up of propylene glycol glycerin, different amounts depending on the liquid, and they have nicotine, and they also have multiple different flavors,” Robinson said. “Although flavors are not legal in New York State, people are still able to get flavors and we have found that the base e-liquid is not harmful, but when you add heat to that e-liquid to vaporize it, there are chemical changes that happen. So, you might have something that carcinogenic in the e-liquid form but when you vaporize it and add heat, the chemical nature changes so that it is harmful.”

Juul said in a statement to national media outlets this settlement means the company is “nearing total resolution” of its “historical legal challenges and securing certainty for our future,” and they are now set to “dedicate even greater focus on our path forward to maximize the value and impact of our product technology and scientific foundation.”