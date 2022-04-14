ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Scientists at Rochester Institute of Technology are working to find a treatment to prostate cancer after securing national funding in April.

More than $450,000 will be allocated for a three-year study that focuses on vesicular stomatitis virus and its ability to treat prostate cancer.

Associate Professor Maureen Ferran will lead a team of undergraduate researchers from RIT.

Together, with the help pf computer modeling and experimentation, they will try to better understand how the virus evades defenses from cancer cells.

“It turns out the majority of human cancers lack key parts of the early immune response, so they’re sitting ducks for viral infection,” Ferran said. “The hope is that if you have a tumor, the virus infects the tumor and destroys the cancer cells, but when it tries to replicate in the healthy surrounding tissue, the immune response is present and blocks the virus.”

According to college officials, the team is currently comparing cells derived from prostate cancer patients where VSV successfully killed the cells and comparing them to cells from prostate cancer patients that were VSV-resistant.

Experience gained from the studies are set to offer hands-on research for undergraduate students involved — propelling them to competitive positions in the medical field.

This study began in May 2021 and will be completed in May 2024.