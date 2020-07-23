RIT responds to concerns over in-person reopening plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology addressed concerns Wednesday about its plan to reopen in-person this fall.

In a statement provided to News 8, RIT president David Munson said their plans for the fall semester are “rooted in concern for the health and safety of our students.”

Read Munson’s full statement here:

Through research and significant broad-based discussion involving faculty, staff, students, university leadership and trustees, RIT has assembled a reopening plan that emphasizes health and safety first, while maintaining academic quality and offering educational experiences that our students cherish. Our plan is in full compliance with all current local, state and federal laws and guidelines, and we are continually monitoring the landscape to ensure that the health and safety of all in our community are protected.

RIT is taking a multifaceted approach to testing at the start of the semester and throughout the year. This includes requiring all faculty, staff, and students to obtain a COVID-19 test prior to coming to campus and to provide evidence of a negative result in order to be allowed to circulate on campus. And individuals arriving from areas with significant COVID-19 spread will be required to take an additional test upon return to campus. We also have plans for random testing and for testing of populations where we have indications that COVID may be present. In addition, we are finalizing plans to provide safe space for any necessary quarantine or isolation.

On the issue of voluntary reporting, we are requiring all faculty, staff, and students to complete the RIT Daily Health Screen App every day, seven days a week, even if they are not planning to come to campus or are working remotely. Those who show symptoms will not be granted permission to be on campus. We will monitor compliance with the screening to ensure it is being completed, and in cases where it is not, appropriate discipline will follow.

We have invested heavily in infrastructure to make the campus safer: touchless entries, plastic shielding in the front of classrooms to protect instructors, signage to enforce social distancing, etc. And we are instituting some unique safeguards, including testing wastewater from dormitories and apartments to detect early COVID presence that might otherwise go undetected for days.

We have provided all faculty with an option to seek an accommodation if they feel they cannot be on campus. The accommodation guidelines and application are on our dedicated website, and we are communicating continually with the community through a variety of online town halls and messaging.

The class schedule for fall lists all courses with planned instructional modes for each. Some modes may still change as requested faculty accommodations are approved.

While our aim is to have as much in-person education as possible, faculty accommodations and safety will ultimately dictate what percentage of classes are offered in a particular instructional mode.

As you know, this is an evolving situation, and we are continually communicating with our community​ so that our intentions and actions are as transparent as possible. RIT’s guiding principles for our Fall semester are rooted in concern for the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors.

The latest, most complete information is available on our dedicated website, www.rit.edu/ready.”

— David Munson, RIT President

RIT’s reopening plan has received some backlash on social media. One commenter and RIT student, Evan Yoder, expressed reservations about the school’s in-person reopening.

“It just relies on college kids following the rules, and with my experience as an RA I know that that’s not usually the best thing that you can count on,” Yoder told News 8.

A written statement was given to News 8 by a professor at the university, who wished to remain anonymous.

RIT seems determined to open to live classes with students from all over the United States – many from places where the COVID-19 virus is running rampant. As President Munson himself said on the RIT Town Hall webinar today (Tuesday): There will be COVID cases on campus ‘but we’ll manage it.’

The safety measures RIT is putting in place rely on self-reporting, random testing (when results currently take many days to come back) and ALL students, faculty and staff contributing to sanitizing surfaces, washing hands frequently, wearing masks and social distancing. Expecting 100% compliance is both unrealistic and dangerous.

On top of this many faculty feel they are being forced to teach live classes against their will because RIT has implied that only those with CDC-listed pre-conditions or those living with people with these conditions will be accommodated and allowed to teach online. Why not make online the default and have only live labs and studios where they are absolutely necessary? The answer is likely tied up in the university’s need to make money… prioritizing it over safety.

While K-12 schools might reasonably cluster small groups of kids from one local area and be able to isolate cases quickly, bringing students from all over America to a campus like RIT is a petri dish of an experiment that makes myself and many others feel very unsafe.”

— Anonymous RIT Professor

According to RIT’s website, classes are scheduled to begin August 19.