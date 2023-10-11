ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local nurses will be voting soon as to whether or not to go on another strike.

Conversations between Rochester Regional Health’s leadership and the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP) have been ongoing for a year. Both sides failed to reach a compromise on pay, staffing levels, and scheduling and officials say that no real progress was made during the last session.

According to RUNAP, out of 219 total shifts reported between the week of September 24 and October 1, only 38 were reported as safe and staffed. Recently, Rochester General Hospital’s nurses held a candlelight vigil ahead of the upcoming vote.

The last strike conducted by RGH nurses occurred over the summer and lasted two days. The next vote is expected to occur on Wednesday.