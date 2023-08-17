ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bargaining session has been scheduled for Thursday between Rochester General Hospital and the Rochester Union of Nurses & Allied Professionals (RUNAP) weeks after the nurses went on strike.

The two groups recently met for negotiations last Friday and reached a few agreements on uniforms, committees, the classification of employees, and non-discrimination.

Both parties signed the agreements and are scheduled to continue bargaining on Thursday, An update will be released after the bargaining session.

RGH presented proposals to move negotiations along toward an agreement, including specifying when members of the Union may wear clothes with RUNAP’s logo, the ability for a per-diem employee to have the opportunity to convert to part-time or full-time status, and that issues of discrimination would be subject to the grievance procedure.

This comes after RGH’s nurses went on strike earlier this month after negotiations initially ended without a resolution. The nurses’ concerns include improved working conditions, wages, and staffing. RGH said that negotiations were ongoing between both parties since October.

