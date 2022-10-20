ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester General Hospital has seen a noticeable rise in children showing up to its pediatric emergency room for this time of year, but it’s not due to COVID. Doctors blame it on respiratory viruses.

Medical experts believe we’ve grown accustomed to giving our children a COVID-19 test to see if they’re sick, and if it comes back negative, they can be sent to school. But now respiratory-related illnesses are emerging earlier than expected, so parents should be more cautious.

“Our daily volume is somewhere between 90-100 patients a day,” Dr. Colleen Markevicz told us.

She’s the Pediatric Emergency Department Medical Director at Rochester General Hospital. Lately, she’s noticed an earlier surge in respiratory viruses sending an unusual number of children to the emergency room this time of year.

“We’re seeing a lot of colds and flu which is early for the season,” Dr. Markevicz continued. “But mainly a lot of respiratory illnesses.”

Common symptoms of these respiratory viruses can impact your child’s breathing, staying energized, or hydrated. This leads to sinus infections, bronchiolitis, or even pneumonia.

“You’ll see some irritability, decreased appetite, they won’t be as active as they usually are,” Monroe County Department of Health Director Dr. Michael Mendoza explained. “Coughing, difficulty breathing, and then eventually if you see a fever, we want people to reach out to their healthcare provider.”

“Any signs of distress with breathing where they’re breathing twice as fast as they would normally or their chest is sucking in,” Dr. Markevickz added.

Dr. Michael Mendoza is not surprised by this early surge.

“We’ve gone through two winters now where we’ve been wearing masks,” Dr. Mendoza said. “We’ve essentially eradicated influenza for two seasons in a row and given we’re not using those precautions we have been it’s only a matter of time before we see those increases.”

These symptoms can resemble the coronavirus, so doctors believe it’s still important to give your child a COVID test, but even if it’s negative, that doesn’t mean they’re healthy to return to school.

“I think there was a lot of fear for COVID for so long so now there’s this belief that my kid isn’t sick if they’re COVID negative,” Dr. Markvickz told us. “So, if they’re COVID negative they can go to school because they’re not sick. So, we’re spreading things easier.”

As your child recovers from a serious respiratory illness, the Department of Health advises you have them wear a mask, especially when they first return to school to avoid their disease spreading to anyone vulnerable.

One of the best ways doctors advise parents to protect their kids in times like these is to make sure they’re up to date on their flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to avoid hospitalizations.