ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Volunteers in Pittsford and Brighton took time Friday to ‘Turn the Towns Teal’.

This is part of a national campaign bringing awareness to ovarian cancer by tying teal ribbons in various spots around the community.

Advocates say awareness is crucial as the symptoms of ovarian cancer are subtle and often caught too late.

Ginger Ruff, a Brighton resident who lost her mom to ovarian cancer explains the campaign further.

“I think what’s cool about this is were not asking for money,” Ruff said. “We’re not trying to organize anything big. It’s beautiful. It looks nice, and it’s a great way to spread awareness. People can come up and read about the organization on the ribbon and go to the website. But it’s really about starting a conversation.”

Symptoms include bloating, pelvic pain, and frequently going to the bathroom. She says these are common things for older women to experience, and if you are, the best course of action is to see your primary care provider.

This is the ninth year Brighton has participated, the sixth year for Pittsford.