ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A call for change from Rochester’s Latino community.

Common Ground Health released a report Wednesday detailing the health inequities that exist when Latino voices go unheard. The report notes that the Latin population in the Finger Lakes has doubled in the past 20 years, but Latinos face worse outcomes for a host of health conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer when compared to white non-Latin patients.

Among the requests made Wednesday, the Latino Health Coalition is calling for the hiring of more Latino and bilingual health care professionals.

Hospital administrators and other leaders in the community are also urged to read the report.

Click here to read the report.