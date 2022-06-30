ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NY 25th) said the future of abortion in the U.S. could be in further jeopardy.

Morelle hosted a Town Hall meeting Thursday on the importance of coming together to protect women`s health and freedom. The event had a panel of experts including Planned Parenthood, the National Organization of Women (NOW), Willow Domestic Violence Center, and others.

Meaghan De Chateauvieux with the Willow Domestic Violence Center said attending this town hall with Congressman Morelle is to raise awareness of what this Supreme Court decision means for women.



“We see this playing out in relationships every day. The impact of not having options for yourself or for your bodily autonomy,” said De Chateauvieux.

She added it’s almost like if this were a relationship, the federal government would be considered an abusive partner.

“There’s certainly elements of power and control that come into all these decisions that are being made about women for women,” she said.

Morelle said Thursday night was about giving concerned constituents a chance to ask what comes next after Roe’s overturn. He feels there could be more to come.

“There’s no question that there’s a movement in Congress by people to ban abortion nationally,” he said.

Even though New York has abortion protections, Morelle has co-sponsored a bill that will allow women to have reproductive rights across the US.

“So I think it’s important for the Senate to act to codify Roe, and the President will clearly sign it,” Morelle said.

Patricia Impson said her feelings on what the Supreme Court did are too strong to ignore, and that history is repeating itself.

“I feel like I’m repeating what I did in the ’70s. You know, some of the same battles,” said Impson.

De Chateauvieux says coerced pregnancies in other states will force women to seek out places like Willow.

“Then we anticipate that there’s going to be many more people coming to New York for services and that will impact our services at Willow,” De Chateauvieux said.