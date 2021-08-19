Red Cross launches First Aid for Severe Trauma course for teens

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A new life-saving opportunity is open to high schoolers across the country.

The American Red Cross has launched a new course for teens titled, First Aid for Severe Trauma. This course provides training on how to combat life-threatening bleeding emergencies.

Specifically, this course will cover response principles, scene safety and emergency communications and how to care for life-threatening bleeding with direct pressure or tourniquet. It is open to all teens under the age of 19, and when combined with psychomotor skills practice, participants can earn a two-year certificate from the Red Cross.

According to the Red Cross, this training has the potential to save thousands of lives. The organization noted that traumatic injuries are the leading cause of death in Americans up to age 45.

“A person can die from blood loss in just over five minutes,” Red Cross Training Services Chief Medical Officer David Markenson, MD, said in a press release. “We want to ensure our nation has a trained population able to respond to an emergency at a moment’s notice and to empower the next generation by offering trainings to young people.”

The FAST course was developed by the Red Cross in collaboration with the National Center for Disaster Medicine and Public Health at the Uniformed Services University and the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate. The course and all digital materials are free-of-charge.