ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood as they are seeking an emergency blood shortage.

According to the Red Cross, the number of people giving blood over the last 20 years has fallen by 40%. Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, they said they saw a shortfall of almost 7,000 in blood donations.

The Red Cross explains that even small disruptions can lead to huge impacts, adding that blood products are going out faster than they are coming in and they had to limit certain blood products. Dr. Eric Gehrie, the executive physician director for the Red Cross, says they may face more difficulties.

“More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation,” said Dr. Gehrie. “Donors of all types, especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets, are urged to give now.”

They said they need blood donations to help people like Dr. Kristina Workman of Horseheads, who faced complications while giving birth that could’ve cost her life.

“One thing that really strikes me about blood donation is that you think about saving one person or helping one person to be healthier, but really, I would have been gone,” said Dr. Workman. “I’m very glad that I’m here.”

The Red Cross announced that they have even partnered with the NFL — giving blood can earn someone a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas for the upcoming Super Bowl. Those in the Rochester area looking to donate blood can make an appointment or find a blood drive here.