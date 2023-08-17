ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rare and potentially fatal bacteria has been found in an individual who recently died in Suffolk County, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

Vibrio vulnificus bacteria can be found mostly in saltwater coastal areas and during warm weather. If infected, symptoms can range from vomiting, fever, and chills to ear infections, sepsis, and life-threatening infections.

Experts say that anyone can be infected, but people who have a weak immune system, cancer, liver disease, or take medicine to lower stomach acid levels are the most likely to be infected and have complications.

Details about the victim have not been revealed. It is currently unknown what the origin of the infection was in Suffolk County, but the investigation into the source is ongoing.

“While we continue to investigate the source of this rare infection, it is important for residents to remain aware and vigilant on precautions that can be taken,” said County Executive Steve Bellone. “As always, if any residents have health concerns we encourage them to contact their health care provider.”

Health experts explain how to avoid vibriosis — people with a cut, scrape, piercing, or a tattoo should avoid going into warm seawater in coastal areas. They should also avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish and wear gloves while handling raw shellfish.

“We are reminding providers to be on the lookout for cases of vibriosis, which is not often the first diagnosis that comes to mind,” said Dr. James McDonald. “We are also suggesting to New Yorkers that if you have wounds, you should avoid swimming in warm seawater. And, if you have a compromised immune system, you should also avoid handling or eating raw seafood that could also carry the bacteria.”

More information about vibriosis can be found on the New York State Department of Health’s website.