May is Preeclampsia Awareness Month, and Dr. Sarah Minney of Highland Family Medicine discussed the dangerous condition Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Preeclampsia is a condition that can affect individuals during pregnancy at 20 weeks or later,” explained Dr. Minney. “It causes severe high blood pressure and if left untreated, it can cause strokes, organ damage, seizures, and premature birth. In the worst-case scenario, it can be fatal. Scientists and researchers are still trying to figure out what exactly causes preeclampsia but it’s likely a combination of genetic factors and the damage to blood vessels and inflammation which can cause disruptions in the health of the placenta and can affect the whole body.”

Dr. Minney said there are steps women can take to ward off preeclampsia. “The most important thing you can do before and during your pregnancy is to talk to your health care provider about risks that you personally have. Things that can help prevent this from occurring are making sure that you closely monitor your blood pressure and having a healthy diet with regular exercise – all ways to help prevent preeclampsia. These can help prevent the disease of hypertension or high blood pressure in patients. We also have good evidence now to show that certain people who are at very high risk for preeclampsia may be recommended to take low-dose aspirin during pregnancy between 12 and 16 weeks. We have good evidence to show this doesn’t cause negative side effects in moms and there is no risk of birth defects to the baby. It can reduce your risk of developing preeclampsia by 5-10 percent.”

If you are diagnosed with preeclampsia, Dr. Minney said you will need to be monitored closely in the hospital. “Your health care team will talk with you about ways that they can help treat your high blood pressure – potentially giving medications to help prevent the progression of preeclampsia as seizures, and then discuss with you whether or not it’s recommended to have an induction to deliver your baby. There are many factors that go into all of these treatment recommendations so it’s really important you’re in close communication with your care team and then ask any questions that you may need about your treatment.”

For more information go to preeclampsia.org.