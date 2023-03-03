ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — March is a very important month for our health — Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

News 8’s Brennan Somers spoke with Sparkle Wells, the health project coordinator of the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region.

The group provides free colon cancer screenings to men and women 45 years and older who are uninsured.

Wells says this is one of the more preventable cancers if we take the right steps like getting screenings and making healthy lifestyle changes. It also helps to know your family history.

“A lot of people do not know that you should be getting screened 10 years prior to the closest person in your family receiving any cancer diagnosis,” Wells added. “So if someone was diagnosed at 45 and you’re 35 you should be starting your screening process.”

There are several screening options available in addition to a colonoscopy, including an at-home screening known as the FIT kit.

The Cancer Services Program provides them to uninsured individuals who qualify.