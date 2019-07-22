Putting You First: Drug drop-off at our station

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC is teaming up Monday with Monroe County for a drug drop-off event.

From 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. anyone and everyone is welcome to bring their unused drugs, of any type, to our station at 201 Humboldt Street in Rochester. There is a team on site at our entrance to collect the drugs.

It’s important to dispose of these drugs properly, not just because of possible addiction, but also to protect the environment.

“It is a controlled substance, once you throw it away, it is no longer controlled,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. “Whether it’s going into the environment or in the wrong hands, there’s a reason why we get prescriptions — they’re highly addictive narcotics that we don’t want flowing around the community.”

Have unwanted prescription pills? Pet meds? Sprays and inhalers? @News_8 is working w local agencies to discard them. Drop them off today from 2:30 to 6:30 at WROC on 201 Humboldt St #ROC pic.twitter.com/tLYRTeOVBU — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) July 22, 2019

Carrying around a prescription that is not your own is considered a felony in New York state.