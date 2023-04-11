ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County and City of Rochester-based program aims to combat the rise of staffing shortages in our local healthcare system.

The program, which targets training and recruiting practices, has reached capacity and organizers say it’s a sign of hope for unfilled positions.

The program works towards training students for multiple careers ranging from becoming a phlebotomist to a pharmacy technician. And thanks to funding through the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency and the City of Rochester, they may move into these positions soon.

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East was awarded $300,000 to train and educate 30 or more county residents interested in pursuing entry level jobs in the healthcare field. The City of Rochester has also provided $500,000 to 35 to 40 more participants looking to work in healthcare. This is part of an effort to help remove barriers and provide access to things like childcare and career counseling. 18 participants have already graduated from the program, 9 of those will become phlebotomists.

Jarhonnda Nettles is one of those participants and says it’s going to give her a leg up when applying for jobs in the future.

“It’s going to help me further my career or get me a better position at work, just more like certifications under my belt.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says it will help the healthcare industry for years to come.

“You’re giving somebody a skill, a skill you can’t take away from them, that’s how you build generational wealth, that’s how you lift families out of poverty is by giving them a skill that they can take with them from job to job”

Bello adds more than 200 potential participants have been waitlisted.