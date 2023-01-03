ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For people of all ages, near and far, the traumatic incident during the Bills game on Tuesday evening weighs heavy.

Professionals say it’s a good time to check in on friends and loved ones; including yourself.

Perhaps you’re trying to figure out how to talk to your kids about it, or you’re a fan feeling shocked and confused.Dr. Garry Spink, a psychologist with Rochester Regional Health, said trauma is a good word for it.

“Everyone viewing that is part of that experience,” he said. “Something that happened through lots of different things over the years. You don’t have to be like really close to someone to have a big emotional reaction to seeing somebody struggling.”

If you haven‘t already, consider what you can do to take care of yourself. Spink says this could be talking to someone close, or taking space.

And know that those around you may handle their emotions differently.

“Giving people space, is always helpful,” he said. “Check in on them, say, ‘Hey, I know you’re a big fan and something happened,’ or ‘Hey, I know you’re watching the game, obviously something major happened just want to check in see how you’re doing.'”

Sport Psychologist Dr. Craig Cypher with URMC, works with both children and adults.

He said you can talk to your kids about it by showing them they’re not alone.

“It is scary, it is something that completely threw everyone for a loop,” said Cypher. “Even acknowledging the emotion of those big tough football players we saw on the field last night, it was very real, and very emotional experience.”

He said it helps to also mention the medical teams who were there, when talking to your children.

Additionally, the community the togetherness of strangers that’s resulting.

“Understanding the humanness of all this is what’s key,” said Cypher. “Lot of people came together, teams came together in a way that was really supportive of each other in that moment,” he said.