Probe: Breakdown in protecting feds during virus evacuation

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Probe: Breakdown in protecting feds during virus evacuation

Health

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, passengers board buses after arriving on an airplane carrying U.S. citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif. The base is near capacity after housing 195 people flown in from Wuhan who are now under a federal quarantine. None of the evacuees at the base has shown signs of the illness. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A management breakdown led to some federal employees being sent to help American evacuees from the coronavirus epidemic in China without proper protective equipment, federal investigators have concluded.

Friday’s report from investigators at the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed central allegations from a government whistleblower who complained in February that some HHS employees were deployed without adequate protection while others arrived with full gear. It found that some federal employees had to beg the local county for gear such as masks.

The report was released Friday evening by congressional offices.

“A repatriation and quarantine of this scale has never occurred in the history of the United States,” said the report by the HHS general counsel’s office. “In this unprecedented, dynamic, and evolving situation, the mission command and control structure … temporarily broke down.”

The report focused on what happened as HHS employees were scrambled to help evacuees on a flight that landed at March Air Reserve Base in California the morning of Jan. 29. None of the evacuees showed symptoms during the flight but they were headed for quarantine.

“Initially, no procedures were in place at (the base) to ensure uniform infection-control and infection-prevention measures, including the proper use of personal protective equipment,” the report found.

Safety officers were not appropriately designated, nor was an infection prevention control plan in place, “a normal component of a deployment of this type,” the report said. Clear, written instructions for protective equipment were not posted until three days after the evacuees arrived.

The report faulted representatives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not properly addressing the safety concerns of their fellow federal workers.

“CDC personnel failed to provide formal training or written guidance regarding proper (protective gear) use to other (federal) personnel and responded to repeated inquiries … with confusing, incomplete, and contradictory information,” the report said.

The unnamed whistleblower complained that CDC employees arrived with full protective gear, while other federal workers were left to fend for themselves. Some were forced to ask local officials from Riverside County for masks and other gear, the report said.

Investigators said HHS headquarters reacted quickly and sent a safety team to straighten out the situation. Nonetheless, some of the federal workers who had been placed at risk of exposure were later sent via commercial airline flights to help evacuees at other bases.

Although some federal workers were shaken by the experience, the report found that none of them tested positive or contracted COVID-19 as result of being deployed at March.

It’s not the only whistleblower complaint arising from the government’s virus response.

This week, a senior government scientist said he was summarily removed from his job and reassigned to a lesser role because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump.

Lawyers for Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said they intend to file a formal whistleblower complaint.

On Friday, the FDA warned doctors against prescribing the drug except in limited circumstances.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss