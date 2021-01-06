Private practice health care workers feel left out of vaccine distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new vaccine clinic has opened to focus on health care personnel who are not associated with our area’s large hospital systems, a group where some say they feel left out of the vaccination process.

It’s been nearly a month since the first vaccination was given in our are, but some health care personnel working in private practices not associated with our large hospital systems are still waiting for word on how they sign up for a dose.

Some health care personnel in private practices, like Dr. Clinton Sugnet an optometrist on Alexandar street have been waiting for weeks to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Its been quite challenging and the hardest part of it all is the lack of communication,” said Clinton Sugnet, an optometrist at Alexandar Eye Associate.

Optometrists quality for phase 1-A of the vaccination distribution, but currently a majority of the roughly 20 thousand vaccines given through our hospital systems have been to healthcare personnel affiliated with Rochester regional health or the university of Rochester medical center.

“For individuals in the optometrists society, physical therapists, all people that do work one-on-one with patients, there hasn’t been any information given to us,” said Sugnet.

A partnership between the Monroe county medical society, Trillium health, and the county health department is focusing on this group of healthcare workers through a new clinic, opened this week for two days only.

Nearly 200 vaccines will be available through the program specifically for medical staff not affiliated with the hospitals, an effort leaders say will help us move forward to other phases of the vaccination plan.

“We do have private practices still in our community and they’re spread throughout the community and they’re taking care of patients and I think the way we try to get towards a more of what we call semi-normal is to ensure that all health care providers are protected against this virus,” said Dr. Robert Biernbaum, chief medical officer Trillium Health.

As of right now the clinic only runs for two days and it’s first come first serve, which could leave thousands of health care personal unvaccinated. Staff here are hoping for a more permanent system.

“We understand there are struggles we’ve been doing it for months, it just needs to be informed, you need to tell all of these society not just the ones that are in your network on what’s happening and how it will proceed going forward,” said Sugnet.

Leaders with the Monroe County Medical Society did tell me they hope to open more clinics health care personnel in private practices and are committed to ensuring that this group has a swift, streamline process to get vaccinated.

The clinic will be open Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 from 9:00am to 5:00pm at Trillium Health, 170 Science Parkway. Health care personnel who quality for phase 1-A of vaccinations can contact the Monroe County medical society for more information.