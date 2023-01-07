ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new power yoga studio opened Saturday morning in the city of Rochester!

Ryan Barry, co-owner of Barry’s Power Yoga in Greece opened her second location at 930 East Avenue in the Hutchinson house.

The studio is an organic juice bar, yoga studio and boutique, and with this second location in Downtown Rochester. They say they’re already seeing people from surrounding towns gathering there together.

“We’ve been having people come from Downtown to Greece and today we have people coming from Greece to Downtown,” Barry said. “We’ve got people coming, and because it’s located Downtown, we have people coming from all over. This is such a great place because it’s such a central hub to multiple different towns and right in the heart of the city.”

Saturday and Sunday throughout the day, the studio will offer free yoga classes community.