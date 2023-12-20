ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Workers at URMC are talking about a potential 72-hour strike vote if negotiations don’t go as planned Thursday.

SEIU Unions said they hope the employer has heard the workers’ concerns about increasing starting rates to recruit & retain more workers. The Federal Mediator reached out to them late Tuesday night to set up a session for Thursday and the unions are set to return to negotiating with URMC . They are hopeful that they can reach a fair agreement for workers after Christmas.

“We don’t want to strike again and we hope that we don’t have to. But, if we aren’t able to reach an agreement tomorrow afternoon, then we need to go back to our membership to decide on our next steps and that would happen on Friday.” Said April Ezzel, with 1199SEIU Communications.

If they don’t reach common ground they will discuss whether to move forward with a three-day (72-hour) strike vote on Friday.