ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lawmakers in Albany are considering a number of healthcare changes in this year’s State budget which is due April 1.

Dr. Dominick DeFelice of Highland Family Medicine discussed some of the proposals Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

What are some of the more pressing issues? I imagine some are related to the COVID pandemic?

Yes, there are a number of issues that are important and at least two directly relate to the pandemic.

One is, primary care physicians in the state have been lobbying our legislators to essentially allow physicians to get paid the same amount of money by insurance companies for tele-visits compared to visits conducted in person. This is important because it will allow us to provide safe care to patients who need that most, for example, immunocompromised individuals, those with transportation or child-care limitations, or those just generally worried about going into a crowded doctor’s office. An executive order at the start of the pandemic allowed this sort of equal pay since the start of the pandemic, but we are trying to have this continue for good. Another is a proposal to register all vaccines given to adults within the state of NY into a database.

This would allow any doctor’s office, hospital, or pharmacy to see in real-time which vaccines a person has received. This system is already in place for those 18 and under and this addition would be a huge win for healthcare providers.

Lawmakers are considering the NY Health Act. What changes could this bring about?

This is a broad sweeping piece of legislation that has been proposed annually for a number of years that would create a single-payer health care system within the state of New York. Think of the countries with single-payer systems like Canada and Denmark and the UK.

Anyone and everyone that lives within their borders have healthcare, and it is good, quality, and affordable healthcare. The NY Health Act would create that for citizens of New York. We would be the first state to have such a system. It would do huge things for people trying to access healthcare and for the cost of healthcare, which studies have shown would take a dramatic dive.

Unfortunately, this proposal has routinely been rejected.

A group of physicians has also come together to create a proposal that would try to reign in the costs of health insurance. It would do this by requiring insurance companies to hold public hearings anytime they want to raise premiums. It would also make different insurance companies agree on a single price for copays, co-insurance, and deductibles, among other changes.

This could improve timeliness and quality of care while reducing costs.