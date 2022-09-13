SYRACUSE N.Y. (WROC) — Upstate New York’s Poison Control Center is asking parents and teachers to be aware of new trends children may be taking part in.

As kids go back to school, Administrative Director Michele Caliva says they have growing concerns to stress to parents and teachers as we head into the new school year.

“Pay attention to what your children are viewing on social media. We got very worried over some of the TikTok challenges for the last few years like the Tide Pod challenge and the Acetaminophen and the Benadryl and there’s just always something coming up and just to really emphasize they are terribly dangerous things to do,” Caliva said.

Experts say common poisons to look out for aren’t just at home but also in the classroom.

“Some of the things that we’re hearing about are children going into school and their backpacks with hand sanitizer and drinking it and while we are encouraging the use of sanitizer it’s probably not a good idea to have little ones having it in their backpacks,” Caliva said.

Hand sanitizer contains 70% of alcohol and Caliva says the effect of that on a small child in preschool wouldn’t make them drunk.

It would actually drop their sugar levels in the bloodstream which is extremely dangerous.

“The other thing that we hear about is little children out in the playground inadvertently eating mushrooms that are growing on the playground or berries. Poisonous mushrooms are very hard to detect what’s poisonous and what’s not,” Caliva said.

Additionally, she warns about older students sharing medication not knowing what they are ingesting or how much of the dose.

If you believe as though your child has ingested something harmful, she strongly encourages you to give the poison center a call at (315) 464-7078. They are open 24/7.

If you would also like to become more skilled in identifying potential poisons, the state’s poison center is offering a three-part program on their website at Upstate.edu/poison.