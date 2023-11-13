ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An informational picket will be held Monday by the Union caregivers and service workers at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The workers of URMC, Strong, and River Campus will be holding a picket in front of the emergency room in order to fight for a fair contract.

The union, 1199SEIU, says they are looking for fair increases in wages and to address staffing issues, with workers looking for a benefits package that would recruit and retain workers to address these issues.

The contract between the union and URMC expired at the end of October, with the union saying that if negotiations led to failure to reach an agreement, the picket would happen.

Prior to the picket, News 8 reached out for a statement from URMC. This story will be updated as further information is released.