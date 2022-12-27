ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The national drug shortage of over-the-counter medication is making an impact on some stores and pharmacies — with many of these locations locking up over-the-counter medication.

According to Dr. Lisa Moreno, Medical Director of Fidelis Care, it may be due to verifying ages and just an overall safety precaution.

She said in times like these when children are experiencing a triple-demic and there are shortages of name-brand medicines like Tylenol, Motrin, and Advil, she suggests using generic alternatives that are just as effective, such as Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen.

For parents who have younger children and are hesitant on giving their kids medication, Dr. Moreno lists a few things they can do.

“The first thing you want to do is take their temperature,” Dr. Moreno said. “You want to have some documentation of what those numbers are. If you feel like your child is not improving in any way just repeat those temperatures just to make sure to see if you have to give a call to your pediatrician.”

Dr. Moreno adds that it’s important to keep them hydrated, place a lukewarm wet cloth on their bodies, and make sure they get plenty of rest.

Lastly, she says each child has their own specific scenario, so if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact your child’s pediatrician.