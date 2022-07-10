PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Perinton Ambulance announced they received an award from the American Heart Association’s Mission Lifeline for their care of people experiencing heart attacks.

Officials said the award — known as the Mission: Lifeline EMS Bronze Plus achievement award — is rewarded to agencies that commit to treating heart attack patients with the most current practices outlined by the American Heart Association.

Officials from Perinton Ambulance, in a statement, expressed gratitude for the award.

“Perinton Ambulance is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Chief Mike Hoskins. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

Officials said that Mission: Lifeline is an initiative set up by the American Heart Association to advance the system of care for patients with severe disease states, such as heart attacks. Over 250,000 people experience a type of heart attack each year.