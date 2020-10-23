Patient at Rochester General Hospital lives after improbable heart surgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Sharon Rhodes met Dr, Scott Feitel at Rochester General Hospital, she wasn’t in good shape.

She had advanced heart failure and her doctors couldn’t figure out why her condition was getting worse. She could barely make it across a room before getting out of breath.

Dr. Feitel, and a team there at the hospital, came together to figure it all out. Thanks to their teamwork and a one in a million surgery, Sharon is able to enjoy life again.

“We’re really privileged. We take a team approach at this where its not just one doc dealing with the case,” said Dr. Feitel.

“I just can’t describe how I feel I have a wonderful family and I’m able to enjoy them and I don’t worry about dying every day,” said Rhodes.

The technique used during Rhodes’ surgery has only been at a few hospitals nationwide.