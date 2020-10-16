Pain and fever medications during second half of pregnancy could lead to complications, FDA says

(WWTI) — The FDA is warning pregnant women to avoid certain pain and fever medications.

The United States Food and Drug Administration is now requiring labeling changes for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug to include warning labels for pregnant women.

According to the FDA, certain medications taken by women at 20 weeks or later in a pregnancy, have been linked to serious kidney problems in unborn babies. These issues have lead to low levels of amniotic fluid and can cause pregnancy-related complications.

“It is important that women understand the benefits and risks of the medications they may take over the course of their pregnancy,” said Acting director of FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D. “To this end, the agency is using its regulatory authority to inform women and their health care providers about the risks if NSAIDs are used after around 20 weeks of pregnancy and beyond.”

Medications included in the October 15 release include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug such as ibuprofen, naproxen, diclofenac, and celecoxib. However, the FDA stated that these recommendations do not apply to the use of low-dose aspirin; 81 mg.

Read the full release on the FDA website.