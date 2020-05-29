1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

OSHA cites nursing home for delayed coronavirus reporting

Health

by: RUSS BYNUM and MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo, Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, testifies before a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections hearing examining the federal government’s actions to protect workers from the coronavirus, on Capitol Hill in Washington. OSHA said Friday, May 29 that it had issued its first citation in the U.S. related to the coronavirus outbreak: against a Georgia nursing home that delayed reporting the hospitalization of six infected workers. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The federal agency that oversees workplace safety said Friday that it had issued its first citation in the U.S. related to the coronavirus outbreak: against a Georgia nursing home that delayed reporting the hospitalization of six infected workers.

The Occupation Safety and Health Administration announced the citation the day after Democrats at a congressional subcommittee hearingin Washington accused the agency of being largely invisible during the pandemic and failing to protect workers at meatpacking plants and health care facilities with high infection rates.

The citation, dated May 18, states that Winder Nursing Inc., which operates a nursing home in Winder, Georgia, failed to report to OSHA within 24 hours the work-related hospitalizations of six employees. OSHA said the workers were hospitalized around April 19, but the agency wasn’t notified until May 5.

“During these historic times, OSHA will continue working to protect workers, including those in high-risk industries,” Kurt A. Petermeyer, OSHA’s regional administrator in Atlanta, said in a statement.

The citation does not mention the coronavirus. An OSHA spokeswoman, Megan Sweeney, confirmed Friday that all six of the workers were infected with COVID-19.

OSHA proposed a $6,500 fine for the nursing home for a single violation that the agency concluded was “other than serious,” according to the citation.

According to the Georgia Department of Community Health, which tracks coronavirus cases in the state’s long-term care facilities, 88 residents and 27 workers at the Winder nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, and 14 residents have died from the virus. The virus has killed more than 950 long-term care residents statewide.

Katy Callaway, the nursing home’s administrator, said Friday that she had not yet received the OSHA citation. She declined to comment further.

Sweeney said OSHA has received more than 4,500 coronavirus-related complaints but this is the first citation the agency has issued in response. She said the agency investigates every complaint.

___

Daly reported from Washington.

___ Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreakand https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss